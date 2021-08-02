Mallards Host Lakeshore to Open Series

Following a series split against the Green Bay Booyah on the road, the Madison Mallards (13-11) returned home to the Duck Pond at Warner Park to host the Lakeshore Chinooks (10-15).

The Mallards won yesterday in a tight one 3-2 over the Booyah. The Ducks scored all three runs in the sixth innings on two home runs from Joe Hauser (Arizona State) and JT Benson (Louisville).

Justin Medlin (Arkansas State) pitched another gem on the mound as he threw seven shutout innings, only allowing four hits and striking out 10. His performance earned him Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night.

Tonight, the Mallards will send Joey Kalafut (Edgewood) to the mound to start. Kalafut will be making his second start as his first start went well, pitching four innings and only allowing one run against Fond Du Lac.

Starting on the mound for the Chinooks will be Cam Anfang (Cornell). Anfang will be making his first start of the season as he was just added to the Lakeshore roster.

Tonight will be the start of the final stretch of the regular season for the Mallards as they will play 10 games at home over the final 13 days. The Ducks currently sit three games back of Fond Du Lac and the Wisconsin Woodchucks who are tied for first in the second-half standings.

Tonight's game is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. The series with Lakeshore will conclude on Wednesday night as tomorrow the Northwoods League will hold the Major League Dreams Showcase in La Crosse.

