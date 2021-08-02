Phenomenal Pitching Performance Goes to Waste in Loss

Rockford, IL - The Pit Spitters snapped a 12-game win streak dating back to July 2019 in a 3-2 loss to the Rockford Rivets on Monday.

The Pit Spitters were 6-0 on the season versus the Rivets, outscoring them 64-18. But the offense was stagnant through most of the game as both starting pitchers were dealing.

Cam Schuelke (3-0, 0.80) went deep into the game for his third consecutive start. After back-to-back shutouts (6 IP vs. Battle Creek & 8 IP vs. Kenosha) Schuelke followed with a 7-inning gem. He allowed just four hits and one earned run, while striking out a season-high nine. His nine strikeouts are not only the most for him this season but are the most strikeouts by any Pit Spitter pitcher in a game.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Jake Arnold led off the inning with his first home run of the season to tie it up. He's the third Pit Spitter to homer at Rockford this season, with Miles Simington and Adam Proctor both homering on July 13 in a 22-9 win.

Rockford took the lead on a two-out error in the bottom of the third. It wasn't until the sixth that Traverse City tied it up. After an infield single by Christian Faust, Trey Yunger doubled to right center to bring him home.

Yunger has played four games against Rockford this season, with at least one hit and RBI in each game. He's 9-16 with two doubles, one triple, nine RBI's and four runs scored against the Rivets.

Walks killed the Pit Spitters win hopes once again as they walked four batters in the eighth inning to give Rockford the lead. The Rivets didn't record a hit after the fifth inning but still won the game.

Traverse City will have Tuesday off for the Major League Dream Showcase in LaCrosse, WI. Reliever Corbin Morrison and INF/OF Tito Flores are the Pit Spitter participants. Max Bergmann will make his last start on Wednesday at 7:05 ET versus the Rivets.

