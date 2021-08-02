MoonDogs Open New Series with Loss to Mud Puppies at ISG Field

MANKATO, Minn. -Â Coming off a two-day break, The Mankato MoonDogs (37-19) lacked offense en route to dropping just their seventh home game of the summer, 4-1 to the Minnesota Mud Puppies (6-23), Monday at ISG Field.

After the Mud Puppies scored three runs in the first and another in the second frame, the MoonDogs entered the score column in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to an RBI single byÂ Luke BecksteinÂ (Northeastern) that drove inÂ Jack CostelloÂ (San Diego).

Unfortunately for the MoonDogs, scoring concluded after that sixth inning as Mankato dropped its first contest to the Mud Puppies of the 2021 season, 4-1.

In the hits department, Minnesota outnumbered Mankato, 9-6. Each side had one error in the contest. The Mud Puppies had 10 runners stranded while Mankato left eight on base.

Earning the win on the hill was right-handed pitcherÂ Bryce CrabbÂ (Northwestern - St. Paul) to move to a 2-1 record on the season. Crabb worked 5.1 innings allowing just one run on five hits. He walked three and struck out four. In relief,Â Reed ButzÂ (Valley City State) went the distance, pitching the final 3.2 innings of work, for his first save of the summer.

MoonDogs starting pitcher,Â Nolan PenderÂ (Bellarmine), came down with the loss to fall to a 6-2 record in the 2021 campaign. In the opening inning, Pender hit the league's pitch limit while surrendering three runs on three hits. He walked a pair and struck out one along the way to conclude his one inning on the hill.

Tuesday marks another day off for the MoonDogs prior to the conclusion of the two-game series with the Mud Puppies at ISG Field, Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. However, for MoonDogs' outfielderÂ Justin BoydÂ (Oregon State) and shortstopÂ Jacob WilsonÂ (Grand Canyon) it marks a trip to Copeland Park in La Crosse, Wis., to take part in the Northwoods League Major League Dreams Showcase.

