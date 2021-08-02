Woodchucks Fall in Ninth Inning

WAUSAU, WI - With two outs, two strikes and bases loaded in the ninth inning of a tied game, the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' used a bases-clearing double to pull ahead 5-2 at Athletic Park on Monday night.

Unable to muster a response in the home half of the final inning, the score stood and the Chucks fell to the Spiders, ending a run of six wins over the seven previous total contests.

Relief pitcher Mike Schicker earned the loss after a scoreless seventh and eighth inning.

The Woodchucks fall to 37-23 overall and 16-9 in the second half of 2021 after the battle to determine the Great Lakes West second half division leader.

Fond du Lac scored first on an opening-inning single, before adding to their early lead via wild pitch in the third.

The Woodchucks tied the game in the bottom of the third, when Jacob Burke doubled in Harrison Long before scoring from third on an Anthony Catalano safety squeeze.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Nick Marshall went six innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out 10 over 107 total pitches.

Burke extended his on-base streak to 18 games while going 2-4 with a pair of doubles, a run and an RBI.

Next Up

The Northwoods League celebrates its annual Major League Dreams Showcase at Copeland Park in La Crosse, Wis. on Tuesday. Woodchuck pitchers Tyler Hoeft and Shane Telfer will represent the club in the event, alongside outfielder Stephen Reid.

The Chucks are back in action Wednesday against Fond du Lac at 6:35 p.m. It will be Fleet Farm Bark in the Park Night. Take your dog to a ballgame with a special ticket package! It's also White Claw Wednesday - the first 250 fans to purchase a White Claw from our concession stands get a White Claw Koozie courtesy of Lee Beverage.

