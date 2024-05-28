Rox Battle But Drop Season Opener in Bismarck

May 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(St. Cloud Rox) Jackson Hauge scores for the St. Cloud Rox(St. Cloud Rox)

BISMARCK, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (0-1) dropped their 2024 season opener to the Bismarck Larks (1-0) by a 6-3 score on Monday, May 27th. The rain-delayed game lasted 4 hours and 14 minutes and featured seven Rox base hits.

After conceding three runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Rox stayed close thanks in large part to the work of their bullpen. St. Cloud relievers combined to pitch seven innings with 12 strikeouts and three runs allowed. Austin Henry (University of Oklahoma) worked a scoreless second inning before Ryan Rushing (Indiana University) punched out five across 2 2/3 frames. Brigden Parker (University of Kansas) and Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) each followed with a scoreless inning and two strikeouts.

At the plate, St. Cloud chased Bismarck's starting pitcher in the top of the fourth inning. Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) greeted the Larks' first reliever with a single, bringing in Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) for the first Rox run of 2024. An inning later, Kade Lewis (Butler University) ripped a run-scoring double to the opposite field. The first baseman's first of two hits on the night narrowed St. Cloud's deficit to 4-2.

The game would enter a rain delay in the top of the seventh, but that didn't slow the rallying Rox. As the first hitter after play resumed, Francesco Barbieri (Ave Maria University) tagged another run-scoring double down the right-field line. His hit plated Luke Doty (Illinois Central JC), who came around to score twice in the game.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Ryan Rushing!

The Rox will go for a split in Bismarck at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28th. They will return to St. Cloud for their home opener against the Duluth Huskies on Friday, May 31st. The game will feature post-game fireworks after a magnet schedule giveaway to the first 1,500 fans presented by Coborn's. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com !

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story

