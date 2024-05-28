Jerad Berkenpas Named Opening Day Pitcher of the Night

Kalamazoo, Mich. - Kalamazoo Growlers opening day starter Jerad Berkenpas was announced Tuesday morning as the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night for Monday, May 27.

Berkenpas across seven innings struck out a career-high 12 batters while not giving up a single walk. In his first opening day start in his five-year Northwoods League career, Berkenpas shined as the most veteran member of the Growlers staff.

Final Line: 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 12 K - 78.6% First Pitch Strike %

One of four Growlers All-Star pitchers in 2024, Berkenpas was one of four returners from the 2022 Championship season and one of 16 different returners from the 2023 team.

The Growlers continue their four-game series later today on the first of two education days. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. as Tyler Papenbrock matches sup against Dylan Petrey.

