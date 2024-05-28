Extra Baseball Leads to Chinooks' Opening Day Victory

May 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







The Lakeshore Chinooks (0-0) made their way down to Kokomo, Indiana, today for Northwoods League Opening Day to take on the Kokomo Jackrabbits (0-0). It's the Chinooks' 12th season and the 10th anniversary of their Northwoods League Championship (2014). This game marks the first of a four-game road stretch to start the 2024 season for the Chinooks.

Free bases came in waves for the Chinooks, but they wouldn't get the scoring started until the top of the third after Deboskie added his second walk of the night. He then tallied two more stolen bases. Sam Hunt took ball four that reached the backstop allowing the speedy Deboskie to cross home for the first time this season, putting the Chinooks up 1-0 early.

Achen sat down the Jackrabbits in order in back-to-back innings, striking out four and retiring the last eight batters he faced.

The Jackrabbits threatened in the bottom of the seventh via two walks and a hit by pitch. Tayton Herron picked Dupuis off of first as he attempted to advance to second base. Kokomo would then leave both runners stranded as Rivera grounded out to Schlegell at second.

Kokomo pitchers continued to struggle to find the zone as Sam Hunt added his second walk of the game in the top of the eighth, the teams ninth.

Jovan Gill struck out Wright to begin the bottom of the eighth, Yearsley drove a ball past the diving Deboskie in center for a one out double giving the Jackrabbits a runner in scoring position where he would advance to third on a ground out to first for Noriega. The first time a runner was 90 feet away for the Jackrabbits. An intentional walk after a 3-0 count would put runners on the corner bringing up Christianson who would be sat down on a breaking pitch in the dirt ending the threat and give the Chinooks pitching staff double-digit strikeouts on the night.

The Chinooks were retired in order in the top of the ninth before Tyler Deleskiewicz came in for his first close attempt on the season. The Jackrabbits would get the leadoff man on in Dupuis and advance on a ball that ricocheted off the backstop before Flaherty would single into right field tying the game 1-1. The scoring would end here and head to extra innings on Opening Day.

The eleventh inning adding an extra run for the Chinooks via a bunt that couldn't be fielded by Sielatycki advancing Craig to third and being driven in on Scaldeferri sacrifice fly.

Kokomo tied it up again at 2-2 after an error would move Dupuis to third where he would be driven in on a Wright single.

A pair of sacrifice hits and singles would put the Chinooks ahead for good in the top of the 12th. Von Schlegell scored off a Roessler sacrifice fly, Kibler would score on a flare to right center by Sam Hunt.

Illinois-native Andrew Hendrickson got the ball to close out the 12th. He walked two men in the inning including Seigneur who would reach first and push across Yearsley bringing the Jackrabbits within one at 4-3. Flaherty would then pop out in foul territory to Sam Hunt to end the game giving the Chinooks their first win on the season.

Achen pitched 4 shutout innings striking out seven and allowing two hits. Libeau gets the win, sitting down four via the K in his two innings pitched. Two-way player Hendrickson was credited with the save after closing the door on the Jackrabbits in the 12th.

Lakeshore was patient at the plate, earning 12 free trips to first, 11 walks, one hit by pitch.

The Chinooks will look to add another win tomorrow night against the Jackrabbits with another 6:05 (CST) first pitch at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.