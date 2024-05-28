Rockford Rivets Fall to Kalamazoo Growlers 3-8

May 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Rockford Rivets faced a challenging game against the Kalamazoo Growlers last night, ending with a score of 3-8. Despite leaving one runner on base (LOB: 1) and struggling to capitalize on scoring opportunities, the Rivets had notable moments throughout the game. Jake Carroll (#24) delivered a commendable performance on the mound, though he faced strong resistance from the Growlers' lineup. Scott Newman (#2) had a tough at-bat, ultimately striking out swinging for the first out after a series of pitches. Cain Headrick (#12) showed patience at the plate, managing to advance to first base with a walk. Jack Zebig (#9) battled through his at-bat but was also struck out swinging, marking the second out. Brayden Bakes (#7) reached base safely as Headrick advanced to second on a passed ball but was eventually put out on a fly to the third baseman, concluding the inning. Despite the loss, the Rivets demonstrated resilience and potential, making key plays throughout the game. The team looks forward to regrouping and coming back stronger in their next match. For further details and upcoming game schedules, please visit our website or contact our media relations team.

Northwoods League Stories from May 28, 2024

