Defending Northwoods League Champions Open Home Slate against the Woodchucks

May 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







After Wausau took down Green Bay 7-5 Monday afternoon, the Rockers aim to bounce back at Capital Credit Union Park for the Home Opener

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers begin their 2024 home schedule Tuesday night against the Wausau Woodchucks. These two squads faced off on Monday in Wausau and go head-to-head once again at 6:35 p.m. tonight. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2023 Championship blanket and live pre-game music performed by Bazooka Joe will begin at 5:30 on the Security Luebke Stage.

The Rockers fell to the Woodchucks 7-5 on Monday in a game that began with fireworks. Green Bay put up four runs in the top of the first inning, with three of those coming courtesy of a Carson Hansen (UW-Milwaukee) home run.

However, the Woodchucks one-upped the Rockers by pouring in five runs in the bottom of the first inning. From there, though, the battle shifted into a pitcher's duel.

And leading the way for Green Bay on the bump was Lleyton Grubich (McHenry CC). The lefty entered the game midway through the opening inning, and only gave up a single hit during his six innings of relief work. During that time, Grubich racked up 12 strikeouts - which ranks first in the Northwoods League after one day.

Despite Grubich's big day, the Woodchucks' big first inning was too much for the Rockers to overcome, and a dagger home run from Drew Berkland (Minnesota) helped secure the win for Wausau

Green Bay hopes to rebound in front of the home faithful on Tuesday, and manager Chris Krepline is leaning on the arm of Mikel Howell to do so. The Southern Arkansas product boasted a 4.38 ERA in 15 starts for the Muleriders this spring, striking out 70 batters in his 90 innings of action.

The Woodchucks bullpen only allowed four hits in over eight frames against the Rockers on Tuesday.

Tuesday's rematch against the Wausau marks the first of three straight at home for Green Bay. The Rockers square off with the Mallards on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. and then once again at that same time on Thursday.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Northwoods League Stories from May 28, 2024

