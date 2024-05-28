Honkers Fall in Season Opener to Thunder Bay

May 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







Rochester will have to wait at least one more day for their first win of 2024. Rain dampened their efforts, both offensively and defensively, in Monday's 6-1 loss to Thunder Bay.

A one-hour rain delay pushed the opener back. Once the puddles had dried, the sun broke through, providing a stunning backdrop for the first game of the Honkers' 31st season.

Sadier Vicioso got the ball, but the Border Cats set the tone early with three runs, one of which was driven home by a Trey Fikes RBI single.

Tyrus Riley started for Thunder Bay and pitched three near-perfect innings. He did not surrender a run and issued two walks while striking out five.

In the middle innings, the Honkers called upon Will Cooper to keep the game close. In his three innings, the only run he surrendered was in the third when two bloopers found the green grass. Those were the only two hits Cooper allowed.

The Honkers then gave the ball to Bryce Liechty and Nathen Nino who combined for five innings and only one earned run.

Rochester's only run of the game was pushed across by an RBI single by Cooper Schwindt in the sixth. They had the bases loaded after that, but couldn't find a hit.

Thunder Bay will go for the two-game sweep tomorrow, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 at Mayo Field.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.