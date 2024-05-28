Rivets Narrowly Defeated by Kalamazoo Growlers During Kids Day Game

May 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rivets faced the Kalamazoo Growlers this morning at Homer Stryker Field for Kids Day, ending in a close 5-4 loss. Despite a strong performance, including Dylan Petrey's seven strikeouts by the fifth inning, the Rivets were edged out by a late-game rally from the Growlers. Cain Headrick excelled, going 4 for 4 with a .857 batting average, and Kyle Schupmann added a solid 2 for 4, hitting .375.

The Rivets are back in action tomorrow morning in Kalamazoo at 11:05 AM EST.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.