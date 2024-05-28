Rivets Narrowly Defeated by Kalamazoo Growlers During Kids Day Game
May 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rivets faced the Kalamazoo Growlers this morning at Homer Stryker Field for Kids Day, ending in a close 5-4 loss. Despite a strong performance, including Dylan Petrey's seven strikeouts by the fifth inning, the Rivets were edged out by a late-game rally from the Growlers. Cain Headrick excelled, going 4 for 4 with a .857 batting average, and Kyle Schupmann added a solid 2 for 4, hitting .375.
The Rivets are back in action tomorrow morning in Kalamazoo at 11:05 AM EST.
