Rowdies Defeat Indy 2-0

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Tampa Bay Rowdies extended their lead over Indy Eleven in the USL Championship standings with a 2-0 win at Michael A. Carroll Stadium on Saturday night. With the result, the Rowdies remain third in the conference standings but move four points clear of Indy.

Tampa Bay was not immune to the massive airline delays across the country on Friday that many waylaid travelers. Fortunately, a flight was secured late in the day to take the Rowdies up to the Circle City and ensure Saturday's match kicked off on time.

"Yesterday was a tough travel day for us," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "We didn't get to the hotel until about 2 in the morning. Thanks to the support from the staff from the Rowdies and the Rays we got a flight up here because it was very difficult. So, the support we received was brilliant. I thought the performance of the players matched that. They worked hard, and I thought we controlled a lot of the game and I think we deserved to win it."

The Rowdies showed no sign of lag from the travel once the ball got rolling on Saturday. From the first whistle, Tampa Bay looked lively and determined to put their hosts under pressure. Defender Jordan Doherty was the first to seriously probe Indy's goal, guiding a header off a cross from teammate Joshua Perez onto frame that keeper Hunter Sulte managed to swat off the line at the last second.

Cal Jennings ultimately found the breakthrough moment in the 36th minute off of a corner kick delivery from midfielder Lewis Hilton. Streaking to the near post, Jennings flicked the service from Hilton across the goal and nestled it inside the far post. The tally was Jennings' third goal in two matches and his team-leading 12th tally of the season.

With the lead in hand, Tampa Bay held their ground as Indy looked to get back into the match. The Rowdies managed to make it a quiet night for Indy overall, as the hosts only mustered 8 shots in the match and only two on target. Meanwhile, the Rowdies closed the night having fired off 18 shots, with 9 of those on target.

"We matched [Indy] physically and energetically, which to their credit they are very good at," said Neilson. "They're a physical team on set plays. I also thought we passed the ball really well. We wanted to get our outside center halves up and the boys did that. The physicality and the work rate you need, but also the quality, and I think we showed that."

Substitute Damian Rivera entered late off the bench to ice the match for the Rowdies. In the 80th minute, a cross sent in by Doherty was headed up into the air by a defender. Rivera was their to collect the ball as it fell in the box, driving forward past a defender before depositing a left-footed shot past Sulte.

Next, up the Rowdies return home to square off against Charleston. The Rowdies will be eager to pick up all three points off Charleston and close the five-point gap in the standings.

"We spoke about this at the start of the season, that we have to win these big games. Last couple of seasons we probably didn't win as many as we'd like. We've now beaten New Mexico, Sacramento, Indy today, and Louisville at home. It's important in these big games that we perform and get the results. Because ultimately at the end of the season when you get into the playoffs, we're going to be playing these teams."

Scoring Summary

TBR - Jennings (Hilton), 36'

TBR - Rivera, 80'

Caution Summary

TBR - Crisostomo, Yellow Card, 13'

IND - Wootton, Yellow Card, 33'

Lineups

Rowdies: Farr, Doherty, Kleemann, Guillen, Niyongabire, Crisostomo (Worth, 76'), Hilton, Perez (Bodily, 75'), Munjoma, Jennings (Rivera, 75'), Arteaga

Rowdies Bench: Breno, Bubb, DeZart, Worth, Bodily, Rivera

Indy: Suite, Ofeimu (Neidlinger, 82'), O'Brien, Diz, Martinez, Wootton (Mines, 65'), Lindley, Stanley, Guenzatti (65'), R. Williams, A. Williams (Collier, 65')

