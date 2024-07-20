Indy Dropped by Tampa Bay, 2-0

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven fell, 2-0, at home on Saturday evening to USL Championship Eastern Conference foe Tampa Bay Rowdies. Indy entered the evening just one point behind Tampa Bay in the standings and now sits at 9-6-4, while Tampa Bay improves to 10-4-5.

The Boys in Blue fell into a first-half deficit as Tampa Bay capitalized on five shots on frame led by a 36th minute goal from Cal Jennings off a Lewis Hilton assist. Indy registered four shots in the half, including a pair on frame.

The visitors doubled the score in the 80th minute off an unassisted tally from Damian Rivera.

Romario Williams led Indy with four shots, while Cam Lindley added a pair. Defensively, Josh O'Brien had a game-high five tackles won and 10 clearances, while Hunter Sulte registered a season-best eight saves.

Indy Eleven 0:2 Tampa Bay Rowdies

Saturday, July 20, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. ET 

Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis

2024 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 9-6-4 (+3), 31 pts

Tampa Bay Rowdies: 10-4-5 (+15), 35 pts

Scoring Summary

TBR - Cal Jennings (Lewis Hilton) 36'

TBR - Damian Rivera 80'

Discipline Summary

TBR - Danny Crisostomo (caution) 13'

IND - Laurence Wootton (caution) 33'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Adrian Diz Pe, Josh O'Brien, Benjamin Ofeimu (Logan Neidlinger 82'), Aedan Stanley, Laurence Wootton (Tyler Gibson 65'), Cam Lindley (captain), Douglas Martinez, Romario Williams, Augi Williams (Ben Mines 65'), Sebastian Guenzatti (Elliot Collier 65')

Indy Subs: Yannik Oettl, Karsen Henderlong, Maverick McCoy, Callum Chapman-Page

Tampa Bay Rodies line-up: Jordan Farr, Lewis Hilton, Manuel Arteaga, Daniel Crisostomo (Nathan Worth 76'), Frederick Kleemann, Jordan Doherty, Eddie Munjoma, Cal Jennings (Damian Rivera 75'), Pacifique Niyongabire, Aaron Guillen, Joshua Perez (Blake Bodily 75')

Tampa Bay Subs: Philip Breno, Joseph Dezart, Zane Bubb

