OCSC Wins on Owners Night 2-0 Over San Antonio FC

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC claimed a huge bounceback 2-0 win over San Antonio FC on Saturday, July 20 at Championship Stadium in Irvine, CA. The County Boys saw goals from captain Markus Nakkim and defender Owen Lambe in the victory, as well as a shutout from goalkeeper Tómas Gómez in his OCSC debut.

The Black and Orange had the first chance of the night in the third minute as forward Ryan Flood got the ball on the left side of the box. He fired a left-footed-shot that was saved by San Antonio goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh.

San Antonio had an opportunity in the 19th minute as defender Nelson Flores sent in a corner to forward Jake LaCava. LaCava headed one towards goal, but just missed wide right.

SAFC again threatened in the 31st minute as they won another corner kick. Midfielder Jorge Hernández sent in the ensuing corner to captain Mitchell Taintor. Taintor connected with a header that missed wide right.

The County Boys came dangerously close in the 33rd minute as Flood found forward Bryce Jamison in the center of the box. Jamison sent in a header that McIntosh just barely got a fingertip to, tipping it over the bar and out of play.

San Antonio FC got the ball into the attacking third of the pitch in the 42nd minute as Hernández crossed the ball to forward Burá in the center of the box. Burá headed one towards the goal that just missed to the right.

The visitors had one more chance in the final minute of first half stoppage time as the ball found its way to midfielder Luke Haakenson in the center of the box. Haakenson fired a left-footed shot to the center of the goal and Gómez made a huge save to keep the score even heading into the break.

The County Boys had the first chance of the second half in the 54th minute as substitute midfielder Chris Hegardt, making his OCSC debut, won a free kick in the attacking half of the pitch. Defender Andrew Fox sent in the ensuing free kick finding captain Markus Nakkim in the box. Nakkim's header went just wide of the goal.

The Black and Orange finally broke through in the 62nd minute when Lambe sent in a free kick ball to the right side where Jamison flicked a ball into the center of the box, that the Captain got on the end of and put his side ahead 1-0. It was Nakkim's first goal of the season, as well as Jamison's first assist of 2024.

SAFC attempted to counter in the 77th minute as defender Shannon Gomez found midfielder Kevon Lambert in the center of the box. Lambert struck one with his right foot that was safely handled by Gómez, his third save of the night.

The County Boys attempted to add a second goal to the scoresheet in the 87th minute as midfielder Kyle Scott sent a through ball to Flood. Flood sent in a shot with his left foot from the left side of the six-yard-box that was saved by McIntosh.

Orange County SC put the game away in the 88th minute when the ball found the path of defender Owen Lambe on the right side of the pitch. Lambe played forward Ethan Zubak just outside the center of the box, who played it back to Lambe in past the defense. Lambe sent the ball past the keeper and into the bottom left corner of the net, giving OCSC the game-sealing goal, and putting them ahead 2-0.

The defense held back a couple late rallies by San Antonio in stoppage time, allowing the County Boys to cruise to a 2-0 victory, maintaining a clean sheet for Gómez in his OCSC debut.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Midfielder Chris Hegardt made his OCSC debut tonight.

Goalkeeper Tomás Gómez recorded his first clean sheet in his OCSC debut.

Captain Markus Nakkim scored his first goal of the season.

Defender Owen Lambe scored his second goal of the season.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

SAFC 0 0 0

OCSC 0 2 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

63' Markus Nakkim (OCSC)

88' Owen Lambe (OCSC)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

29' Kyle Scott

66' Tómas Gómez

SAN ANTONIO FC

44' Jorge Hernández

52' Rece Buckmaster

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Tómas Gómez (GK); Andrew Fox, Markus Nakkim (C) (Ashton Miles 68'), Jordan Chavez, Owen Lambe; Dillon Powers (Chris Hegardt 45'), Kyle Scott (Cameron Dunbar 90+2'), Ashish Chattha; Ryan Flood, Ethan Zubak, Bryce Jamison (Christian Sorto 85')

Unused subs: Adoniayah Aemiro (GK); Ryan Ayoub, Nico Ruiz

Head Coach: Paul Hardyman

Possession: 43% | Shots: 12 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 8 | Offsides: 0 |

SAN ANTONIO FC LINEUP:

Kendall MIntosh (GK); Mitchell Taintor (C), Kendall Burks, Burá (Trova Boni 81'), Nelson Blanco Flores; Kevon Lambert, Jorge Hernández, Luke Haakenson (Machop Chol 74'), Rece Buckmaster (Shannon Gomez 59'); Juan Agudelo (Hugo Mbongue 82'), Jake LaCava (Luis Solignac 74')

Unused Subs: Brandon Gongora (GK); Carter Manley

Head Coach: Alen Marcina

Possession: 57% | Shots: 16 | Shots on Goal: 4 | Corners: 8 | Fouls: 15 | Offsides: 2 |

Orange County SC vs. San Antonio FC

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 20

Date: July 20, 2024

Venue: Championship Stadium (Irvine, CA)

