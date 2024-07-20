San Antonio FC Drops 0-2 Contest at Orange County Sc

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

IRVINE, Calif. - San Antonio FC fell to Orange County SC 0-2 on the road in its return to USL Championship play Saturday.

San Antonio was the aggressor in the first half, holding 73% of the possession while recording seven shots and putting two shots on target.

After being held scoreless in the first half, Orange County scored in the 62nd and 89th minutes to take the win.

SAFC outshot the hosts 16-12 on the night.

San Antonio FC hits the road again, traveling to take on Memphis 901 FC Saturday, July 27. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Bally Sports Southwest. This season is presented by Toyota.

Scoring Summary

OC: Markus Nakkim 62'

OC: Owen Lambe (Assisted by Ethan Zubak) 89'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC drops to 5-9-5 on the season with 20 points, now in 11th place in the Western Conference standings.

SAFC captain Mitchell Taintor broke the club's all-time appearance record, making his 115th appearance across all competitions.

Defender Rece Buckmaster made his first appearance for the club, starting and playing 59 minutes.

Goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh made three saves on the night.

SAFC Starting XI: Pablo Sisniega, Kendall Burks, Mitchell Taintor (captain), Bura (Trova Boni 81'), Rece Buckmaster (Shannon Gomez 59'), Nelson Flores Blanco, Kevon Lambert, Luke Haakenson (Machop Chol 74'), Jorge Hernandez, Jake LaCava (Luis Solignac 74'), Juan Agudelo (Hugo Mbongue 81')

Substitutions Not Used: Brandon Gongora, Carter Manley

Disciplinary Summary:

OC: Kyle Scott (Yellow Card) 29'

SA: Jorge Hernandez (Yellow Card) 44'

SA: Rece Buckmaster (Yellow Card) 52'

OC: Tomas Gomez (Yellow Card) 66'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the loss)

We're disappointed in the result. I thought for large portions of that game, we were the better team. We out-possessed, we outshot Orange County. It's clear we have to do a much better job putting away our chances for the amount that we create. It's an area on the field that we have to be better in, and then we concede again on a set piece. Very disappointing, we lose our man and it goes in, so we have to learn from this. We have to be better, and we've got to put this behind us because now it's about going to Memphis and earning the three points.

(On the team's response after the match)

They're competitors, they're disappointed. They knew especially the first half we were the better team. They know that we have to do better about putting away our chances. We're creating a lot. They're also disappointed in the moment, which is natural, but they know that we have to learn from this and we have to be better, and we need to go to Memphis and get a result.

Midfielder Kevon Lambert

(On the team's performance)

It was a tough one. I think we played really well, especially in the first half, but I think the second half, we might've dipped a little bit. It resulted with us conceding two goals in the second half as well, so I feel like overall, we weren't at our best for the game. We just have to keep on digging deep and keep on pushing, because we still have a little less than half the season left, and I know that if we keep digging and keep working hard, we can get where we want to be. It's going to be tough for sure, but we just have to keep on working.

