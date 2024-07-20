Hartford Falls 3-1 Against Pittsburgh

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Back on the road, Hartford Athletic falls 3-1 for their second match-up against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

The Green and Blue had a difficult start in the first half with three yellow cards along with three goals from Pittsburgh. With a penalty shot for the first one, it was a difficult moment for goaltender Monroe who dove the opposite way for a tricky strike. The momentum was down but that was until Mamadou Dieng had scored his second goal for the club in the 34th minute with an assist from Emmanuel Samadia with a striking header straight into the goal to put Hartford on the board 3-1.

With little action and a few fouls happening throughout the second half, both teams kept the ball in control looking to score. Hartford subbed in Marcus Epps, Kyle Edwards, and five-season veteran Danny Barrera into the match to help the club create some chances and bring another goal on the board. The half ended with a few more fouls for both teams, some yellow cards given out, more subbing, but no luck for the Green and Blue to score.

Hartford Athletic drop to 5-11-2 with the loss and will return home to Trinity Health Stadium Friday, July 26th at 7:30pm against Phoenix Rising FC.

Fast Stats

Shots (On-Target): Hartford 6(3) Pittsburgh 15 (7)

Corners: Hartford 7 Pittsburgh 7

Fouls: Hartford 17 Pittsburgh 11

Offsides: Hartford 1 Pittsburgh 0

Possession: Hartford 63.5% Pittsburgh 36.5%

Passing Accuracy: Hartford 79.3% Pittsburgh 64.8%

Saves: Hartford 3 Pittsburgh 2

SCORING SUMMARY

5' - Kizza

20' - Blackstock

21' - Johnson

34' - Dieng

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

Hartford:

4' - Beckford (Yellow)

15' - Akpunonu (Yellow)

44' - Boudadi (Yellow)

86' - Epps (Yellow)

Pittsburgh:

46' - Osumanu (Yellow)

HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP

1 (GK) Greg Monroe, 2 (DF) Younes Boudadi; 3 (DF) Joey Akpunonu, 6 (DF) Beverly Makangila (Kyle Edwards 78'), 8 (DF) Jay Chapman, 12 (DF) Anderson Asiedu (Danny Barrera 71'), 29 (MF) Emmanuel Samadia, 11 (FW) Michee Ngalina, 31 (MF) Deshane Beckford (Marcus Epps 45'), 33 (FW) Mamadou Dieng, 4 (FW) Jordan Scarlett

PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS SC STARTING LINEUP

1 (GK) Eric Dick, 5 (DF) Sean Suber, 7 (FW) Langston Blackstock (Pierre Cayet 63'), 8 (MF) Junior Etou, 9 (FW) Emmanuel Johnson (Kenardo Forbes 63'), 13 (DF) Luke Biasi, 14 (MF) Robbie Mertz (Dani Rovira 90'), 15 (MF) Bradley Sample (Danny Griffin 78'), 19 (FW) Edward Kizza (Babacar Diene 78'), 28 (DF) Illal Osumanu, 42 (MF) Jackson Walti

