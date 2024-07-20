New Mexico United Draws with Birmingham, Extends Lead Atop West to 6 Points

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and Birmingham Legion FC played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night, extending New Mexico United's atop the Western Conference to six points, with matches in-hand on their rivals. A 60th minute goal from Sergio Rivas was the tally that made the difference for the Black & Yellow, as standout defensive performances from Will Seymore, Alex Tambakis and Nanan Houssou secured the point.

United held steady at about 65%-70% possession for the entirety of the match, ultimately ending the contest with 66%, as Legion FC were content to sit back, absorb pressure, and counter. That recipe led to a scoreless first half, despite big chances for Greg Hurst and Mukwelle Akale in the frame, and Arturo Astorga nearly opening the scoring.

Instead, it was Rivas who scored first the Black & Yellow - taking a terrific diagonal feed from Akale near the top of the box and slotting past Birmingham's Trevor Spangenberg for the opener. United would hold steady for the next 21 minutes, until AJ Paterson - who had subbed on just three minutes prior - was the first to an 81st minute corner kick, heading past Tambakis for the equalizer that would ultimately see the points shared.

The draw moves United 6 points clear at the top of the Western Conference table, with three matches and one match in-hand on Oakland Roots SC and Sacramento Republic FC, respectively, who are tied for second.tents to anyone or make copies thereof.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.