Memphis 901 FC Falls to FC Tulsa 1-0 in Tight Road Match

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Tulsa, OKLA. - Memphis 901 FC suffered a 1-0 loss in a tight contest against FC Tulsa on Saturday night at ONEOK Stadium.

A defensive battle in the first half came to a head as Tulsa broke the deadlock in the 41st minute. Attacking on a counter, Tulsa used a precise cross and a back heel finish from Phillip Goodrum to take the lead just before the halftime whistle.

901 FC put together a strong attack in the second half grabbing 58% of the possession and most of the chances. Emerson Hyndman brought Memphis their closest equalizer chance in the 68th minute with his right-footed shot from outside the box curling just by the left post.

Memphis moved to 8-8-4 with the loss remaining at No. 4 in the USL Championship Western Conference.

Memphis returns to AutoZone Park on Saturday, July 27 for Back to School Night followed by post-match fireworks. Fans can donate school supplies for Shelby County School District students at the AutoZone Park team store from Monday through the end of Saturday's match.

For more information on Memphis 901 FC, visit https://www.memphis901fc.com and follow the club on social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.