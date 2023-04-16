Round Rock Takes Series with 5-4 Win over Tacoma

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (9-5) claimed a 4-2 series victory over the Tacoma Rainiers (7-7) with a 5-4 win on Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock reliever RHP Fer Ozuna (1-0, 2.70) earned the day's win after 1.1 shutout innings on the mound that included three strikeouts. Tacoma reliever RHP A.J. Puckett (0-1, 3.38) went home with the loss as he allowed one run on two hits and one walk during his 0.2-inning outing. RHP Dominic Leone tossed a scoreless ninth to earn his first save of the season.

Along the Train Tracks:

Express LF J.P. Martinez scored the first run of the day on a single from DH Rafael Ortega after drawing a leadoff walk in the first inning.

RF Sandro Fabian knock a ground-rule double to start the third frame. He was joined on base as Martinez singled then scored on a Tacoma error. An Ortega double scored Martinez and increased Round Rock's advantage to 3-0.

The Rainiers cut the Express lead to 3-2 in the fourth inning. RF Jake Scheiner launched a home run into right field and brought DH Mike Ford, who had worked a walk, home with him.

Round Rock 3B Davis Wendzel went yard for the second day in a row in the fourth inning before Tacoma SS Cesar Hernandez scored in the fifth, making it a 4-3 game.

Both teams added a run in the seventh inning as CF Zach DeLoach scored for the Rainiers and Fabian crossed home for the Express on a Hernandez single. The 5-4 score held to be final as Leone closed it out.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock 3B Davis Wendzel hit his second home run in as many games on Sunday afternoon. The righty joins OF Elier Hernandez as the only two to homer in back-to-back games this season.

LF J.P. Martinez extended his on-base streak to 11 games after going 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored.

Express DH Rafael Ortega, RF Sandro Fabian and Wendzel all tallied multi-hit performances on Sunday as each finished with two hits. All three knocked at least one double, with Fabian hitting two.

Next up: Round Rock hits the road for a six-game series against Sacramento at Sutter Health Park. Express RHP Cole Winn (0-2, 6.75) is scheduled to make the start against a River Cats pitcher to be announced. First pitch in California is set for 8:45 p.m. CT.

