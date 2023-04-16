El Paso Downs Albuquerque

April 16, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two solo home runs in the first two innings of the El Paso Chihuahuas' 8-5 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Saturday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas have won two of their last three games.

In his last two MLB rehab games with El Paso, Tatis is a combined 9-for-11 with five home runs and 11 RBIs. At one point, he had a hit in eight consecutive at-bats. San Diego Padres outfielder Adam Engel was El Paso's designated hitter Saturday on MLB injury rehab and went 1-for-4 with a double.

El Paso catcher Brett Sullivan went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Chihuahuas relievers Drew Carlton and Michel Báez pitched scoreless outings in the win.

Box Score: Isotopes 5, Chihuahuas 8 Final Score (04/15/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (8-6), El Paso (6-8)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Noah Davis (0-0, 4.50) vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (0-1, 13.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2023

El Paso Downs Albuquerque - El Paso Chihuahuas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.