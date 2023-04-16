21 Hits, 9 Doubles Highlight 17-9 River Cats Victory

RENO, Nev. - The offense was alive and well for the Sacramento River Cats on Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. Sacramento earned their first series victory of the season, defeating the Reno Aces by a final of 17-9 to take four of six in the set, and the River Cats got plenty of offensive production in the winning effort. With the game tied 9-9 leading into the eighth, the River Cats plated eight runs over the final two frames and saw Brett Wisely set a River Cats record with four doubles in the contest with the team hitting nine doubles total on the day.

Reno grabbed the early lead with a pair of runs in the first, but Sacramento countered with four runs in the second as they came up with a two-out rally, a common theme on the day for the River Cats. After the first two batters were retired, Michael Gigliotti doubled, and Ricardo Genoves connected on his first home run of the season to tie the game at 2-2. Later in the inning with two on, Austin Slater delivered a two-run single to give the River Cats a 4-2 lead. It was Slater's only hit as he went 1-for-3 in three plate appearances on his rehab assignment.

Aces starter Slade Cecconi would allow four straight hits to start the third, including a RBI double to Gigliotti and a two-run single to Genoves that chased him from the game and made it a 7-2 River Cats advantage. Cecconi went two-plus innings and allowed seven runs on 11 hits while striking out four.

Nick Avila worked the first inning on the mound for Sacramento as the opener and allowed the first two Reno runs. After Kade McClure worked a scoreless second, McClure came back for the third and allowed solo homers on back-to-back pitches to Dominic Canzone and Ali Sanchez that cut the Sacramento lead to 7-4.

Sam Long took over in the fourth and with two on and one out, Long surrendered a three-run homer to Emmanuel Rivera that tied the game at 7-7. Two batters later, Canzone hit his second home run in as many innings to give Reno an 8-7 lead. Long would go on to work the next inning-and-two-thirds scoreless as he allowed four runs on five hits in 2 2/3 total innings worked.

Sacramento's offense got back on track in the seventh when Gigliotti came up with one on and two out and hit a two-run homer off Zach McAllister that gave the River Cats a 9-8 advantage. Reno would tie the score in the bottom of the seventh as Ryan Walker (1-0) gave up a leadoff walk to Canzone, who scored on an RBI single by Seth Beer that knotted the score at 9-9. It was the only run allowed by Walker, who would go on to be the winning pitcher in the contest.

The River Cats offense would go on to explode for four runs in each of the final two frames beginning in the eighth as they sent all nine to the plate. After Reno reliever Mitchell Stumpo (0-2) retired back-to-back hitters to open the frame, six straight batters would reach base for Sacramento and runs scored on an RBI single by Ford Proctor, which broke the 9-9 tie, a two-run double by Clint Coulter and an RBI single by Will Wilson to make it a 13-9 lead. Stumpo suffered the loss for Reno as he allowed four runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Facing Carlos Vargas, the River Cats plated four more runs in the ninth. Dilan Rosario, making his River Cats debut, had an RBI single, as did Casey Schmitt for his third hit of the afternoon. Proctor added an RBI double while Wilson delivered a sac-fly to cap off the scoring. Mauricio Llovera and Jorge Guzman worked a scoreless eighth and ninth, respectively, to close out the game for the River Cats.

Following their first series victory, the River Cats return home to take on the Round Rock Express in a six-game series beginning on Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park. First pitch in the series opener is set for 6:45 p.m. PDT.

