Aces Slug Four Homers in Series Finale Loss to River Cats, 17-9
April 16, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Reno, NV - Dominic Canzone showed off his power after he hammered two solo blasts totaling 839 feet in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (8-7) over the Reno Aces (5-9) Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.
With Reno trailing 7-2, Canzone and Ali Sánchez hit back-to-back homers in the third inning, which tightened the deficit.
After a 1-2-3 top of the fourth, Aces third baseman Emmanuel Rivera blasted a three-run shot to tie the game at seven and extended his hitting streak to six games. Two batters later, Canzone launched his second homer of the day and handed Reno an 8-7 lead.
The Aces had their opportunity as they entered the eighth inning tied 9-9 against the River Cats. Over the final two frames, Reno's relievers surrendered eight earned runs on eight hits as the BLC-nine dropped the series finale to the River Cats.
Canzone is riding a seven-game hitting streak and hit .429 (9-for-21) with five extra-base hits (three home runs), and 7 RBI in the series.
Aces Notables:
- Dominic Canzone: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R.
- Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-3, 1 R.
- Ali Sánchez: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R.
- Emmanuel Rivera: 1-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R.
- Anthony Misiewicz: (N/D) 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R/0 ER, 2 K's.
- Tyler Ferguson: (H, 1), 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R/0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
Reno embarks on its second road trip of the season as the Aces will head to Salt Lake City to take on the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 5:35 p.m. PT.
Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2023
- France Dominates, Offense Provides Support in 6-3 Win over Dodgers - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- 21 Hits, 9 Doubles Highlight 17-9 River Cats Victory - Sacramento River Cats
- Aces Slug Four Homers in Series Finale Loss to River Cats, 17-9 - Reno Aces
- Bees Fall to Aviators 7-5 - Salt Lake Bees
- Aviators Win After 9th Inning Rally - Salt Lake Bees
- Sugar Land Pitching Stifles Dodgers - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Tatis Homers, but Day belongs to Albuquerque - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Round Rock Takes Series with 5-4 Win over Tacoma - Round Rock Express
- Albuquerque Wins Series After 10-3 Victory over El Paso - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Express outlast Rainiers by a run, take series - Tacoma Rainiers
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Round Rock (11:05 a.m. PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 16, 2023 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- El Paso Downs Albuquerque - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Aces Slug Four Homers in Series Finale Loss to River Cats, 17-9
- Reno's Bats Make Late Charge in 15-6 Loss to Sacramento
- Aces Top River Cats 10-4 Behind Barrosa's First Triple-A Homer
- Sacramento Breaks Through Late, Defeats Reno 8-6
- Five-Run Eighth Inning Secures Reno's 6-5 Comeback Victory Over Sacramento