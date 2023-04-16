Aces Slug Four Homers in Series Finale Loss to River Cats, 17-9

April 16, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Reno, NV - Dominic Canzone showed off his power after he hammered two solo blasts totaling 839 feet in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (8-7) over the Reno Aces (5-9) Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

With Reno trailing 7-2, Canzone and Ali Sánchez hit back-to-back homers in the third inning, which tightened the deficit.

After a 1-2-3 top of the fourth, Aces third baseman Emmanuel Rivera blasted a three-run shot to tie the game at seven and extended his hitting streak to six games. Two batters later, Canzone launched his second homer of the day and handed Reno an 8-7 lead.

The Aces had their opportunity as they entered the eighth inning tied 9-9 against the River Cats. Over the final two frames, Reno's relievers surrendered eight earned runs on eight hits as the BLC-nine dropped the series finale to the River Cats.

Canzone is riding a seven-game hitting streak and hit .429 (9-for-21) with five extra-base hits (three home runs), and 7 RBI in the series.

Aces Notables:

- Dominic Canzone: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R.

- Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-3, 1 R.

- Ali Sánchez: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R.

- Emmanuel Rivera: 1-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R.

- Anthony Misiewicz: (N/D) 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R/0 ER, 2 K's.

- Tyler Ferguson: (H, 1), 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R/0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

Reno embarks on its second road trip of the season as the Aces will head to Salt Lake City to take on the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 5:35 p.m. PT.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.