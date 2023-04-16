Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Round Rock (11:05 a.m. PT)

April 16, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (7-6) @ Round Rock Express (8-5)

Sunday, April 16, 2023, 11:05a.m. PT | Dell Diamond: Round Rock, TX

RHP Jose Rodriguez vs. RHP Robert Dugger

SAVELESS NEAR SEATTLE: The Rainiers have played their first 13 games without a save recorded for or against. Eight games have been decided by four or more runs (5-3 record), while Tacoma's three one-run defeats have all come via walk-off. The remaining two games have been Rainiers shutout runaways, 12-0 vs. Reno on 4/5 and 6-0 over Round Rock on Wednesday. A season ago, Tacoma lefty Nick Ramirez led the PCL in saves, with 16. In 2022, the longest stretch without a save for the Rainiers or their opponent was only six games (3x). Tacoma played 46 one-run games a year ago (21-25), nearly 31% of their total contests.

FAST FORD: Tacoma DH Mike Ford vigorously celebrated his legging out the first Rainiers triple this season in game #13 last night, which led to the contest's first run in the fourth inning. But it's not such a rarity for him. It was Ford's eighth career three-bagger (all in MiLB), but his first since 8/19/21 while playing for Durham (Tampa Bay, International League) at home vs. Jacksonville. Ford was held triple-less last season over 84 total games played (50 in MLB).

DATS A LOTTA MOVES MAN: The selection of infielder Jose Caballero to the Major League roster Saturday made him already the seventh player this season to be promoted from Tacoma to Seattle. Caballero, who was sporting a .550 OBP (9-for-27, 12 BB, 2 HR) through the first 10 games of his Triple-A debut, is the first position player to be promoted this year. In 2021, 24 players were moved up from Tacoma to the Mariners, last season there were 29.

TOMASO: When Mariners southpaw Marco Gonzalez was placed on the paternity list Friday, Seattle selected fellow lefty Tommy Milone from Tacoma to spot start against Colorado. Milone turned in 4.2 IP of one-run ball, allowing only a solo homer to Kris Bryant (3 H, 2 BB, 3 K) in a 5-3 M's victory.

Milone's appearance continues a true anomaly of the Mariners all-time roster: Four alums of Saugus (California) High School have reached the Major Leagues, and all have played for Seattle. LHP Shawn Barton (1992), RHP Roger Salkeld (1993-94), Milone (2019, 2022-23) and INF Zach Vincej (2018) is the list...Vincej was also Tacoma's 3B/INF coach in 2022, while Milone pitched for the Rainiers. Milone was designated for assignment on Saturday, in hope that he'll return to the Rainiers starting rotation.

THE O' STANDS FOR OFFENSE: Having hit safely in 10 of 11 games played, Tacoma catcher Brian O'Keefe is top five in the PCL in home runs (5), slugging (.795), OPS (1.235), extra-base hits (9), and total bases (35).

R SPECIAL SAUCE: With 7.2 IP of scoreless work so far (5 G, 2 H, 2 BB, 8 K), lefty reliever and local product Tayler Saucedo has now pitched for both Tacoma Community College and the Tacoma Rainiers. Saucedo spent his freshman season at TCC (2013), a Maple Valley native and graduate of Tahoma High School. He appeared in 33 MLB games (all in relief) with Toronto in 2021 and 2022. Saucedo has picked up both winning decisions for the Rainiers during this series, on Wednesday (2.0 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K) and Saturday (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K).

DON'T BE EXTRA: Thursday's 2-1 Rainiers loss (10) at Round Rock was just the fourth extra-inning game in the PCL this season over the first two weeks, and the first that did not involve Oklahoma City. OKC walked-off Tacoma 6-5 in 10 innings on day two of the season (4/1), and won consecutive 10-inning games at Las Vegas (4/9) and vs. Sugar Land (4/11). An 11th inning has not yet been played in the PCL in 2023.

ROUND-LY DEFEATED: Round Rock is one of four current PCL locales that the Tacoma franchise (est. 1960) has an all-time non-losing record against. The Tacoma Giants/Cubs/Twins/Yankees/Tugs/Tigers/Rainiers are 52-32 (.619) vs. Round Rock (since 2005), 378-364-1 vs. Salt Lake (since 1960), 294-289 vs. Las Vegas (since 1983) and 85-85 vs. Oklahoma City (since 1963).

DUG MATCH: Round Rock right-hander Robert Dugger will face his former club today in the series finale; Dugger had two separate stints with Tacoma. He appeared twice in relief for the 2016 Rainiers, and then started 14x in 2021 for the PCL Champion Tacoma club. Dugger also appeared 12x (4 starts) for the Mariners in '21. Dugger was named PCL Pitcher of The Week following a start on 9/23/21, after going 6.0 shutout IP (1 H, 2 BB, 6 K)- at Round Rock. He has 27 games of MLB experience (13 GS).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.