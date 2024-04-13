Round Rock Falls 12-3 to Oklahoma City in Saturday's Game Five

April 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Oklahoma City Baseball Club (9-5) took over the series lead with a 12-3 win over the Round Rock Express (7-7) at Dell Diamond on Saturday night.

Round Rock starter RHP Adrian Sampson (1-1, 7.90) got the night's loss after allowing nine runs, seven of which were earned, on 10 hits and one walk with four strikeouts during 4.2 innings. Oklahoma City starter RHP Elieser Hernández (1-, 3.38) earned the win, tossing 5.0 innings that saw one run, three hits and seven strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock plated the night's first run when 1B Andrew Knapp launched a home run in the second inning and made it a 1-0 game.

Oklahoma City hit the gas in the fourth inning and scored eight runs to take an 8-1 lead. The runs came on a combination of seven singles, one walk, one sacrifice fly, two stolen bases and one error. Six of the inning's runs were scored with one out recorded and all but one member of the Baseball Club's starting lineup crossed home plate during the frame.

The visitors extended their lead to 11-1 when DH Kevin Padlo hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and CF Andy Pages drove home two runners in the sixth.

Express C Sam Huff launched a 444-foot home run that scored CF Elier Hernandez in the bottom of the sixth inning and made it an 11-3 contest.

Oklahoma City added one final run to their total as 1B Andre Lipcius went yard in the seventh inning.

E-Train Excerpts:

Texas Rangers RHP Jonathan Hernández made his fifth Major League rehab appearance on Saturday night, tossing 1.2 innings of relief. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Express RHP Daniel Robert threw the team's lone scoreless outing as he went 1.1 innings of relief with one walk and one punchout.

Round Rock SS Jax Biggers recorded two hits on the night, going 2-for-3, while C Sam Huff tallied two RBI.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City will close out their six-game series at Dell Diamond on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. CT. Both starting pitchers have yet to be announced for the series finale.

