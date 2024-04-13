Late Lead Slips Away in First Loss of Series

April 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (10-4) allowed five unanswered runs, dropping their first game of the series to the Reno Aces (6-7) by a score of 8-7, Saturday at Cheney Stadium.

Cade Marlowe put Tacoma ahead early in the first inning with a solo home run. They padded their lead to 3-0 in the third on a solo home run from Leo Rivas and an RBI double by Ryan Bliss.

Reno tied the game with one swing of the bat in the fourth inning, on a three-run shot from Andres Chaparro. It wasn't tied long, as the Rainiers put up a four-spot in their half of the inning highlighted by back-to-back doubles from Nick Solak and Jonatan Clase.

The Aces started to chip away at the 7-3 deficit with a run in each the sixth and seventh innings on a home run from Tristin English and an RBI single from Adrian Del Castillo. Tacoma still held a two-run lead until the eighth, when Reno put up a three-spot to take their first lead of the game.

They scored on a sacrifice fly from Kolten Wong and a two-run single from Jancarlos Cintron, capping off five straight unanswered runs. Up 8-7 in the ninth inning, Reno brought in their hard-throwing reliever, Justin Martinez, who struck out the side to earn his third save of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Tonight was Tacoma's first loss of the season when leading after seven innings. They are now 8-1 when leading after seven frames.

Ty Buttrey got tagged with the loss and blown save, allowing three earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one in his lone inning of work.

Tonight was the first loss of the year for the Rainiers when Michael Papierski was the team's starting catcher. They were previously 7-0.

