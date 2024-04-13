Aces' Bats Continue to Slug for Second Consecutive Night, Storm Back to Down Rainiers

April 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma, Wash. - Andres Chaparro's 3-run homerun and Tristin English's solo shot powered the Reno Aces (6-7) to an exhilarating comeback win in the Pacific Northwest on Saturday night, 8-7.

Despite being behind early, the Aces continued to battle back and chip away. Chaparro's aforementioned blast to left briefly tied the game in the top of the fourth, and Adrian Del Castillo's RBI single in the seventh inning pulled the BLC-nine within two. The club was able to scratch even closer in the eight after a Kolten Wong pinch-hit sacrifice before taking the lead for good on a Jancarlos Cintron 2-RBI single.

Jordan Montgomery struggled in his second start with Reno as his preparation continues to join the Arizona Diamondbacks rotation soon. The lefty allowed runs in three of the nearly four innings that he pitched, including a four-run fourth inning that bounced him from the game.

The Aces' bullpen, however, was able to pick-up the team tossing five scoreless innings to close out the game. Chris Rodriguez, Austin Pope, Andrew Saalfrank, and Justin Martinez combined for 6 strikeouts while working around four walks with some timely double-plays turned by their infield.

Aces Notables

- Andrés Chaparro: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB

- Tristin English: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 Run

- Jordan Montgomery: (L, 0-1), 3.2 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

- Justin Martinez: 1.0 IP, 3 K

Following a two-week road trip to Tacoma and Salt Lake, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 23, to take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in a six-game series.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

