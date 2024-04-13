Tacoma Takes Fourth Straight

April 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (10-3) won their third consecutive series, taking their fourth straight game over the Reno Aces (5-7) by a score of 5-2, Friday at Cheney Stadium.

As he did last night, Jason Vosler got Tacoma on the board with a home run. Tonight, it was a solo shot that gave the Rainiers a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Two more runs came in to score in the frame on a two-run shot from Jonatan Clase.

It stayed 3-0 until the bottom of the fourth, when Cade Marlowe used a two-run single to grow the lead. Dallas Keuchel allowed his first two hits and an earned run in the top of the fifth, making it 5-1.

In his second start of the season, Keuchel spun 5.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out four. Pavin Smith used an RBI single to make it a 5-2 game and that is where it would stay.

Jordan Holloway, Carlos Vargas and Joey Krehbiel struck out four batters over three combined scoreless innings, giving Tacoma their fourth straight win over the Aces.

POSTGAME NOTES:

With tonight's victory, the Rainiers earned their third straight series win as they have now taken each of the first four games of their current series over Reno.

Joey Krehbiel earned his first save of the season tonight, becoming the lone pitcher on Tacoma's active roster with a save.

Jason Vosler became the first Rainiers player to have home runs in back-to-back games after his solo shot tonight. He hit a three-run blast in the first inning last night.

Jonatan Clase extended his hitting streak to seven games with his home run in the second inning tonight. He now has two triples and two home runs this series.

Tacoma and Reno continue their series with game five of their six-game set tomorrow night. First pitch from Cheney Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.