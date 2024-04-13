Loperfido, Space Cowboys Wallop Isotopes, 16-2

Albuquerque, NM - Sugar Land first baseman Joey Loperfido continued his torrid series with a historic performance Friday night, going deep three times as the Space Cowboys walloped Albuquerque 16-2, sending the Isotopes to their seventh consecutive defeat.

Loperfido blasted two home runs as part of a nine-run seventh inning to put the ballgame completely out of reach.

Topes Scope: - With a 2-11 record, the Isotopes are off to their worst start in franchise history. Dating back to at least 1995, this marks the fewest wins for a professional baseball team in Albuquerque through 13 contests.

- Albuquerque has lost nine straight home games to Sugar Land, their most consecutive defeats against a single opponent at Isotopes Park. The previous worst was seven (Las Vegas, Sept. 1, 2014 - May 7, 2015; El Paso, June 8 - Sept. 10, 2022). Additionally, the Space Cowboys have won 18 of their last 23 games in the Duke City.

- Since Minor League Baseball switched to a six-game series format in 2021, the Isotopes have dropped the first four contests of a set on eight occassions (last: Aug. 8-11, 2023 at Round Rock).

- Loperfido and Trey Cabbage launched back-to-back homers in the fourth inning, the first time Albuquerque has surrendered consecutive blasts since Sept. 7 vs. Reno (Jake McCarthy and Phillip Evans in the eighth).

- Loperfido delivered the 13th three-homer game by an opposing player in Isotopes history, and first since Brandon Dixon on Aug. 16, 2023 vs. El Paso. He is the second Sugar Land player to accomplish the feat, as Jeremy Peña did so Sept. 21, 2021 at Constellation Field. Loperfido's two-run shot in the seventh (440 feet) traveled to the second level of the berm, and was demolished at 113.9 MPH, the third-hardest hit ball in a PCL game this season.

- Tonight was the fifth time a player has gone deep twice in an inning against the Isotopes, and the third in Albuquerque's last 62 games (Jakson Reetz - July 30, 2023 vs. Sacramento; Ray-Patrick Didder - Aug. 16, 2023 vs. El Paso). It occurred twice in the first 2,818 contests of the Isotopes existence (Brett Carroll - Aug. 24, 2010 vs. New Orleans; Daulton Varsho - June 18, 2021 at Reno).

- The nine-run seventh by Sugar Land marked the 19th time Albuquerque has given up nine or more tallies in a frame (last: July 30, 2023 vs. Sacramento - 11 in the fifth). 14 of the 19 occurrences have come at Isotopes Park.

- The Isotopes allowed a season-high 16 runs in a contest for the second time in 2024 (also March 31 vs. El Paso). Albuquerque surrendered five long balls, their most since Aug. 16, 2023 vs. El Paso (six).

- Since Sugar Land joined the PCL in 2021, the Skeeters/Space Cowboys have outscored Albuquerque 383-276 across 43 meetings at Isotopes Park.

- Albuquerque pitching struck out 15 Space Cowboys, their most punchouts since Aug. 26, 2023 at Oklahoma City (also 15).

- At the plate, the Isotopes fanned 12 times, their 10th occurrence of reaching double figures in that category this season.

- Willie MacIver was 3-for-4, his second three-hit game in just four starts this year.

- Hunter Goodman is 3-for-21 over his last five games, with all three hits during the stretch being doubles.

- Ty Blach is the lone Isotopes pitcher to retire the side in order in a first inning this season (also, April 5 at Oklahoma City).

- John Curtiss worked two perfect innings with four strikeouts, his most punchouts since Aug. 9, 2020 vs. New York - AL (also four).

- Albuquerque hasn't scored in the first inning during any of their seven home games in 2024. Additionally, they have been held to two or fewer runs in four of their last seven overall contests.

On Deck: Tomorrow is the first Mariachis de Nuevo México game of the 2024 season. Adult Mariachis Ponchos will be given to the first 3,000 fans 16 & older, courtesy of Pepsi. Right-handed pitcher Thomas Ponticelli will start for Albuquerque against Sugar Land's Ryan Gusto.

