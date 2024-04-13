Bats Go Cold as Winning Streak Snaps

April 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees saw a four-game winning streak snapped on Friday night as the Las Vegas Aviators took home a 4-3 decision at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Salt Lake jumped out in front first as D'Shawn Knowles knocked in an RBI single in the third inning, but the Las Vegas came back with two runs in the bottom of the third on a Hoy Park double. Zach Humphreys put the Bees back on top with a two-run homer in the fourth, but the Aviators again answered with a pair of runs, coming on a Esteury Ruiz single. The Bees last hit of the game would come in the fourth inning on a Bryce Teodosio triple, his fifth of the season to lead Major and Minor League Baseball.

All four Las Vegas runs were charged to Salt Lake starting pitcher Davis Daniel (0-2) who struck out a season-high seven batters over five innings of work. Kenyon Yovan and Amir Garrett did not allow a hit in the final three frames to keep Salt Lake close.

