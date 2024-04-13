Chihuahuas Fall, 9-2, to River Cats

April 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas were held to four hits in their 9-2 loss to the Sacramento River Cats Friday night at Sutter Health Park. The Chihuahuas won the series opener on Tuesday night but have lost three consecutive games since.

The Chihuahuas were held hitless until Chandler Seagle led of the sixth inning with a double. Seagle also had a walk and a run scored. El Paso's two runs came on Matthew Batten's bases loaded double in the top of the eighth. Chihuahuas reliever Kevin Kopps struck out three batters in two scoreless innings and has allowed only two runs in six appearances this season. Matt Festa pitched a scoreless seventh inning for El Paso.

Chihuahuas second baseman and leadoff hitter Clay Dungan went 1-for-3 with a walk and has at least one hit in 11 of his 12 games this season.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 2, River Cats 9 Final Score (04/12/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (6-7), Sacramento (8-5)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:37 p.m. Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park. El Paso RHP Randy Vasquez (0-1, 8.59) vs. Sacramento RHP Spencer Howard (0-0, 7.88). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.