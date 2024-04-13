OKC Baseball Club Tops Round Rock Express

April 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored eight runs in the fourth inning to propel the team to a 12-3 win over the Round Rock Express Saturday night at Dell Diamond. Trailing, 1-0, entering the fourth inning, Oklahoma City (9-5) piled up eight runs on seven hits. Andre Lipcius and Jonathan Araúz each provided two-run singles, Miguel Vargas and Andy Pages each drove in a run and two more scored on a Round Rock error. Kevin Padlo homered in the fifth inning, and Pages added a two-run single in the sixth inning. After Round Rock's Sam Huff hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning, Lipcius connected on a home run leading off the seventh inning.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City set a season high with 12 runs and tied its season high with 16 hits. Four players finished with multi-hit games, and eight players collected both at least one hit and scored one run. The eight-run fourth inning was the team's highest-scoring inning since a nine-run bottom of the first inning against Salt Lake on June 13, 2023.

-Andre Lipcius became the first OKC player to record four hits in one game this season. He went 4-for-5 with a home run, double and three RBI.

-Andy Pages went 3-for-4 with a season-high three RBI. Pages is currently on a seven-game hitting streak going, 15-for-30 with three homers, two doubles and 10 RBI. He has six multi-hit games during the stretch, including three straight (7-for-13).

-Drew Avans tallied a season-high three hits, including two doubles. He has now hit safely in six straight games, going 10-for-25 (.400) with five extra-base hits and nine runs scored.

-Kevin Padlo homered for a second consecutive game.

-Miguel Vargas and Trey Sweeney each extended their current on-base streaks. Vargas was 2-for-5 with a RBI and is the only player in the PCL to reach base in each of his team's first 14 games this season...Sweeney is now on a 13-game on-base streak.

-OKC's pitching staff notched 15 strikeouts for the team's second-highest total of the season...Starting pitcher Elieser Hernández allowed one run over five innings to earn his first win of the season. Hernández racked up seven strikeouts - the most by an Oklahoma City pitcher in 2024.

-Oklahoma City improved to 10-2 in the team's last 12 games played at Dell Diamond.

