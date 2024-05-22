Round Rock Earns 2-1 Win Over Sugar Land In Pitchers' Duel

May 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Round Rock Express (26-20) came out on top with a 2-1 win in Wednesday night's pitchers' duel against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (30-17) at Constellation Field. Round Rock reliever RHP Daniel Robert (2-0, 4.50) earned the win thanks to a 1.1-inning outing that saw one run and two strikeouts. Sugar Land reliever RHP Alex Speas (3-1, 10.13) went home with the loss after allowing both Express runs to score on four hits and one walk with one strikeout over 0.2 innings. Along the Train Tracks:

* Wednesday night's contest saw eight innings and eight combined hits before a run was scored. Both starting pitchers posted scoreless outings as Express RHP Jack Leiter tossed 5.0 innings with six strikeouts and RHP AJ Blubaugh threw 5.0 and recorded three punchouts. * In the top of the ninth, Round Rock 3B Davis Wendzel, C Andrew Knapp and DH Sam Huff knocked consecutive singles that scored Wendzel. A walk from RF Sandro Fabian loaded the bases before 1B Blaine Crim drove home Knapp to make it 2-0 with no outs. A flyout, strikeout and popout ended the half inning. * Sugar Land DH Cooper Hummel hit a one-out home run in the home half before two Ks ended the game at 2-1. E-Train Excerpts:

* To go along with RHP Jack Leiter's shutout start, Express RHP Aidan Anderson and LHP Chasen Shreve posted scoreless relief outings. Both relievers went 1.1 innings while Anderson recorded one strikeout and Shreve tallied three. * Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim went 2-for-4 at the plate with one RBI for the team's lone multi-hit performance. * 3B Davis Wendzel hit 1-for-3 with one walk and one run scored in his return to the Express from the Rangers. Next up: Round Rock and Sugar Land face off for game three of the six-game set on Thursday night. Express RHP Johnny Cueto (0-0, 0.00) is slated to take the mound against Space Cowboys LHP Colton Gordon (2-0, 4.15). First pitch at Constellation Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. Single game tickets as well as full season and other membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter! #RR#

