Five-Run 8th Propels Isotopes to 9-6 Triumph Over Salt Lake

May 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Salt Lake, UT - With the game tied at 4-4 in the top of the eighth inning, the Isotopes plated five runs in the frame, including a leadoff homer from Drew Romo, while Matt Carasiti recorded his sixth save of the year and second-straight to send Albuquerque to a 9-6 victory Tuesday night at Smith's Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes ended their series-opening losing streak at nine-straight, a franchise worst. It's the club's first series-opening win since Sept. 12, 2023, at El Paso (6-3).

-Albuquerque has won two-straight games for the fourth time this year, a season-high (last: May 8-9 at El Paso). They have not won three in-a-row since the taking the final three games against Oklahoma City to close out the 2023 season.

-The Isotopes have now won four of their last five games against Salt Lake after dropping the previous five.

-Albuquerque's Carasiti registered his sixth save of the year and second-straight after closing out the 8-6 win Sunday over Sugar Land. It's the first time the club has tallied a save in back-to-back contests since Sept. 23-24, 2023, against Oklahoma City.

-The Isotopes plated eight of their nine runs on the night with two outs. The lone tally without two outs came on Romo's solo shot to leadoff the eighth inning.

-Albuquerque has scored four-plus runs in two frames in a contest for the second time in the last four games (last: May 17 vs. Sugar Land, four in fifth and six in eighth).

-The Isotopes have tallied double-digit hits in seven of their last eight games with 94 knocks during the stretch, which is the most in all of MiLB during span, since May 12. Their 64 runs over their last eight also leads MiLB.

-Albuquerque has played error-free baseball for three-straight contests, matching the season-high set March 30 - April 2.

-Romo nabbed Jason Martin attempting to steal second base in the seventh inning, the club's 10th caught stealing of the year (10x63) and Romo's seventh (7x37).

-At the dish, Romo belted his fifth homer of the year and first from the right side of the plate. Has four dingers over his last eight games. He also extended his hitting streak to eight, which is tied with Coco Montes for the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. During the stretch, he is slashing .429/.459/.800 with a double, four homer and 10 RBI. Since April 20, he is slashing .435/.444/.729 with eight doubles, a triple, five homers and 21 RBI.

-Hunter Stovall compiled three hits for his fourth multi-hit game of the season and second-straight. Its' the most hits in a game for Stovall since tallying five in his season debut April 25 vs. Oklahoma City. Has a modest four-game hit streak (7x14 with two doubles, a homer and five RBI).

-Aaron Schunk recorded his 11th multi-hit game of the year with a double. Has a hit in his last 11 starts. During the stretch, he is 17-for-47 with four doubles, a triple, three homers and six RBI.

-Sam Hilliard recorded two hits for his 20th multi-hit contest of the year and third-straight, including his third-straight game with two RBI. Has multiple hits in three-straight for third time this year. Tallied multiple RBI in three-straight games for first time since a four-game stretch from April 21-27, 2019, with Albuquerque. Has a hit in 12 of his last 14 games (19x55) with three doubles, a triple, five homers, 12 RBI and 11 walks.

-Coco Montes compiled a single to extend his hitting streak to eight, tied with Romo for the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. During the stretch, he is slashing .529/.564/.853 with three doubles, a triple, two homers and 11 RBI.

-Michael Toglia collected his sixth multi-hit contest of the year while driving in a run for a second-straight game. He also did not strikeout, ending his strikeout streak at eight games, totaling 16 during the stretch.

-Trevor Boone made his 2024 Isotopes debut with a 1-for-5 night and an RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 12:05 pm from Smith's Ballpark. Albuquerque is expected to start Josh Rogers while Salt Lake is slated to send Brett Kerry to the hill.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.