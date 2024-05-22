Slow Start Sinks Chihuahuas

May 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Sacramento River Cats scored in the first two innings for the second consecutive day Wednesday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-6. Sacramento's Tyler Fitzgerald went 2-for-4 with his second straight two-homer game.

El Paso's Cal Mitchell also had a two-homer game, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a walk. It was Mitchell's third career two-homer game and his first since May 13, 2022 for Triple-A Indianapolis. It was the first multi-homer game by an El Paso player since Graham Pauley on April 11 at Sacramento. Oscar Mercado homered and drove in two runs for the Chihuahuas for the second consecutive game, going 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo homer Wednesday.

El Paso's Nick Hernandez allowed one run in a two-inning relief appearance, ending his league-longest streak of consecutive appearances without an earned run at nine. The Chihuahuas have lost eight of their last nine games and seven in a row versus Sacramento.

Team Records: Sacramento (28-19), El Paso (18-28)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento RHP Kai-Wei Teng (0-2, 12.33) vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (1-4, 5.80). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

