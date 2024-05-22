Four-Run Sixth Lifts Bees to Win over Isotopes

The Salt Lake Bees took down the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday afternoon, riding a four-run sixth inning to bring home their first win of the series by a final score of 7-6.

After struggling to get the big hit all afternoon beforehand, the Bees finally broke through in the sixth when facing a three-run deficit. The team quickly loaded the bases with no outs after leading off the inning with back-to-back singles by Jack López and Charles Leblanc and a nine-pitch walk by Zach Humphreys. This set the stage for Bryce Teodosio to get the rally going with a double down the left field line that drove in two runs in and brought the score to 6-5. Salt Lake's deficit would disappear completely right after this, with Jordyn Adams leveling things up with an RBI groundout and the rehabbing Michael Stefanic giving the team its first lead since the third inning on a sacrifice fly that brought Teodosio home from third.

From there, the Bees relievers excelled, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings to help hold on to their narrow lead. Ryan Miller was first out of the bullpen, entering with two down in the sixth after starter Brett Kerry's day concluded and recording four important outs. Bryan Shaw followed Miller in the eighth by stranding the tying run at third base to keep Salt Lake out in front, and José Marte worked around some traffic in the game's final frame to slam the door shut for his fourth save of the year.

In total, the Salt Lake offense was led by Adams, who went 2-for-5 at the plate with a double and a pair of RBI. Teodosio and Niko Goodrum also drove in two runs, and Leblanc, Stefanic and Lopez notched multi-hit performances in addition to Adams.

The Bees will now look to take a series lead over the Isotopes on Thursday, with Davis Daniel currently set to take the ball for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

