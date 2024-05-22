Salt Lake Falls in Series Opener against Albuquerque

May 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees dropped the series opener against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday night by a score of 9-6, falling in the first Abejas game of the season.

Jack Lopez headlined Salt Lake's offense against the Isotopes, going 4-for-4 with three singles and a double while driving in three runs and scoring three times. Bryce Teodosio and Hunter Dozier both recorded multi-hit games as each slashed a double and a single.

Albuquerque got the scoring started in the second inning with a four-run frame, crossing the plate all four times with two-outs. The Isotopes recorded three singles, a double, and two walks with the help of an error to grab their quick lead. The Bees responded with a run of their own in the home half of the second as Niko Goodrum walked with one out and advanced to third after a single off the bat of Dozier. Lopez drove in Goodrum from third with an RBI single to right field to cut the deficit to three runs, 4-1. Lopez would spark the offense again in the fifth inning with a leadoff single before Chad Wallach walked and Teodosio singled to load the bases. Salt Lake would only get one run from the threat via a Jordyn Adams sacrifice fly to make it 4-2. In the sixth inning, the Bees plated two runs with two outs to the tie game after Jack Lopez lined a one-out RBI single to score Goodrum from second base and later scored with a double by Chad Wallach. The Isotopes took control of the game with a lead they wouldn't let up in the eighth inning, driving in five runs starting with a solo home run from Drew Romo, his fifth of the season. Albuquerque then used a string of three straight two-out RBI singles with a walk and a wild pitch to take a firm grasp of the game, 9-4. Salt Lake grabbed a pair of runs back in the bottom of the eighth after Dozier and Lopez exchanged doubles to lead off the inning later followed by a one-out double by Teodosio. The Bees were unable to complete the comeback as they were set down in order in the ninth inning.

Houston Harding got the start for Salt Lake and only managed to pitch 1.2 innings before five relief pitchers were used out of the bullpen, tying their season-high total team pitchers used. Kenyon Yovan, Guillo Zuniga, and Travis MacGregor were first out of the bullpen and fired 5.1 scoreless innings as MacGregor pitched a team-high three complete innings. Tyler Thomas (L, 0-1) allowed five runs, all in the eighth inning, before Hans Crouse entered for the final 1.1 innings and didn't allow a run while striking out three hitters.

Karl Kauffmann earned the start for Albuquerque and fired six complete innings while allowing four runs before Geoff Hartlieb (W, 2-0) entered in relief for 1.1 innings. Matt Carisiti tallied his sixth save of the season with a scoreless final 1.2 innings.

The Bees will face off against the Isotopes tomorrow afternoon with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark. Brett Kerry gets the nod for Salt Lake as Josh Rogers will start for Albuquerque.

