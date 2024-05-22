Bouchard Homers Twice, But Isotopes Fall to Bees 7-6

Salt Lake City, UT - Sean Bouchard launched a pair of prodigious homers in his first game back at the Triple-A level, helping Albuquerque to an early lead, but the host Bees rallied for a quartet of runs in the sixth inning and claimed a 7-6 victory Wednesday afternoon.

Bouchard's two blasts traveled 440 and 457 feet, giving him a combined 897 feet worth of long balls today. The Isotopes had runners on first and second with two outs in the ninth, but Drew Romo grounded out to end the game.

Topes Scope:

- The Isotopes scored at least six runs for the 10th time in their last 13 ballgames. However, they are just 6-7 during the stretch.

- Albuquerque has still not won three consecutive games all season. The previous two contests marked the fourth time they have been victorious in two-straight.

- Bouchard tallied the third multi-homer performance for an Isotopes batter this season (also: Hunter Goodman, April 17 at El Paso and Michael Toglia , May 8 at El Paso). It was Bouchard's fifth time going deep twice in a contest in his professional career, and first since June 15, 2022 vs. Salt Lake. Additionally, he homered in three consecutive plate appearances for Albuquerque, dating back to April 16 at El Paso just prior to his callup.

- Bouchard became the 12th Isotope to hit two home runs in a game at Salt Lake, and first since Taylor Motter on June 15, 2021. Other Albuquerque players on the list are Matt Pagdett (2004), Paul Hoover (2008), Prentice Redman (2010), Jerry Sands (2012), Jamie Romak (2014), Dustin Garneau (2015), Noel Cuevas (2017), Raimel Tapia (2018), Pat Valaika (2019) and Drew Weeks (2019).

- Bouchard's leadoff home run was the first of his professional career and Albuquerque's second in 2024 (also: Jordan Beck, April 13 vs. Sugar Land).

- Aaron Schunk was 2-for-5, including a two-run single in the fifth with two outs. It was his third multi-hit performance in his last four games, and 12th this season. Additionally, Schunk has hit safely in his last 12 starts, slashing .358/.414/.642 with eight extra-base hits and eight RBI during the stretch.

- Willie MacIver connected on his third homer of the season, a solo shot in the sixth. The backstop has compiled a .429/.514/.750 slash line with a double, triple, two clouts and six RBI in his last eight contests.

- Coco Montes extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single. He is 19-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, two homers and 11 RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Montes drew two walks in a contest for the sixth time in 2024, and first since April 25 vs. Oklahoma City.

- Every Isotopes starting position player recorded at least one base hit for the seventh time this season (last: May 12 at El Paso).

- Albuquerque has registered a double-digit number of hits in five consecutive contests, their longest streak since July 1-5, 2023 vs. El Paso and at Oklahoma City (also five).

- The Isotopes pitching staff has not relented a home run in back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game stretch from April 4-6 at Oklahoma City.

- Chance Adams permitted four runs in the sixth inning, ending up with the losing decision. Over Adams' last five outings (one start), he has compiled a 22.85 ERA (4.1 IP/11 ER).

On Deck: Albuquerque and Salt Lake meet again Thursday at 6:35 pm. The Isotopes starter is to be determined, while right-handed pitcher Davis Daniel will get the nod for the Bees.

