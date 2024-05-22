Mena Strikes Out Nine, Reno Falls to Oklahoma City, 5-1

May 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Oklahoma City, Okla. - Despite a nine-strikeout performance on the mound by Cristian Mena, the Reno Aces (21-26) were defeated by the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (27-20) in a 5-1 loss on Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Mena took a no-decision in the loss, allowing five hits and two walks in 5.0 scoreless innings. The young prospect punched out nine, a season high. Over his last five starts, Mena has allowed six runs in 21.0 innings, lowering his ERA from 3.97 to 3.42.

Adrian Del Castillo brought in two knocks, a double and an RBI single to drive in Reno's lone run. The backstop is now slashing .321/.364/.588 with eight home runs and 28 RBI this season.

The Aces look to return to the win column in game three of their six-game series against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The first pitch is set for Thursday at 5:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Cristian Mena: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K * Adrian Del Castillo: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game set against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The series will begin on Tuesday, May 28th, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.