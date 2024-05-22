ZIPS Car Wash Awards Folds of Honor Scholarships to Local Students at Thursday's OKC Baseball Club Game

May 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - ZIPS Car Wash is excited to kick off its 20th Anniversary $20,000 Give Back Tour at the OKC Baseball game this Thursday night by awarding students with a scholarship to further their education through ZIPS national partnership with Folds of Honor. The students will be recognized on the field at Thursday night's OKC Baseball game vs. the Reno Aces. These scholarships are the first of many that ZIPS will award this year between now and Veteran's Day to students of fallen or wounded soldiers in celebration of ZIPS 20th anniversary. Students honored on May 23rd will include Will Maynard, Rayden McVey, and siblings Asher and Malia McVey.

Late Army Corporal Aaron Steffen's son, William Bradley Maynard, and his family will be recognized Thursday night. Will, as he is called, is currently in the 6th grade at Heritage Hall, and loves math, science, and reading. Recently, he made the Headmaster's Honor Roll with a 93% grade average. Will loves sports, especially baseball and plays competitively. When baseball season is over, he enjoys soccer, basketball, and ice hockey. Will's father instilled in him to know the importance of treating people with kindness and spreading compassion always.

"As we celebrate an amazing 20 years, we want to give back to the communities we serve and our partnership with Folds of Honor is the perfect tie in to directly support military families and their sacrifice as we work to honor and financially support students across the country," said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "We're committed as a company to donating $20,000 to Folds of Honor for scholarships and ask that our customers come alongside us by adding a small donation to their car wash purchase, downloading the ZIPS app and other creative ways that we'll support Folds of Honor this year," she added.

Joining Lance Corporal McVey on Thursday night to be recognized will be his family and Folds of Honor Scholarship recipient, Rayden McVey. Rayden is finishing the 2nd grade at The Academy of Classical Christian Education. Some of his favorite subjects are math, science, and phonics. Like his dad, Rayden strives to be respectful and helpful to those in his family and community. Rayden's siblings Asher and Malia are also Folds of Honor scholarship recipients.

ZIPS customers will have an opportunity to donate directly to Folds of Honor through their car wash purchase by adding a $1, $3 or $5 donation to their purchase at any of ZIPS 260+ locations across the country from their anniversary date, June 4th through Veteran's Day, November 11th, 2024. On key military holidays, ZIPS will give an additional $1 to Folds of Honor for every new ZIPS app download, up to $1,000 per day. ZIPS would like to also encourage customers to give online directly to Folds of Honor at any time to support their extensive work to assist military families.

"Our partnership with the OKC Baseball team gives us a fun setting to honor military families at this military-themed night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Memorial Day weekend," said Latacz. "Fans can swing by the ZIPS table at Friday night's game for free giveaways and coupons while supplies last," she added.

Donations to Folds of Honor will be accepted via credit and debit card purchase at any ZIPS Car Wash beginning June 4th. ZIPS proudly serves customers at 8 locations in Oklahoma City and at locations across 25 states. To find a location near you, visit www.zipscarwash.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.