Round Rock Defeats Salt Lake in Memorial Day Matinee

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The Round Rock Express (15-8) held onto its sixth-inning lead to defeat the Salt Lake Bees (9-14) by a final score of 8-6 in Monday afternoon's Memorial Day matchup at Smith's Ballpark. Express hitters totaled a team-high 16 hits while three earned season highs with three hits apiece.

Starter RHP Collin Wiles (2-0, 3.54) got the win for the Express after his 5.0-inning outing saw five runs on 10 hits and two strikeouts. The Bees' RHP Chris Rodriguez (0-1, 3.00) was tagged with the loss, allowing one run on one hit in the 2.0 relief innings he spent on the mound for his second MLB rehab appearance. Express RHP Spencer Patton earned his third save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning of relief.

Both teams opened up scoring early on, with two Express runs and three Bees runs in the first inning. Round Rock's runs came on a two-RBI single from CF Eli White after back-to-back singles and a hit by pitch loaded the bases and put DH Leody Taveras and C Yohel Pozo in scoring position.

Salt Lake responded when SS Luis Rengifo drove in RF Brandon Marsh and LF Jo Adell, who had both recorded base hits for the Bees. Two more singles later, Rengifo crossed home himself on a hit from 2B Michael Stefanic.

Round Rock hopped out to a 4-3 lead in the top of the third inning thanks to a two-run homer from Taveras, who went yard for the second time in as many games. In the bottom of the inning, Salt Lake tied things up at four after Rengifo scored his second run of the afternoon on a Scott Schebler double.

The contest stayed knotted, this time at five runs each, after the fourth inning. SS Anderson Taveras was brought in on a Taveras single, which tallied a season-high three RBI for the designated hitter. The Bees added their run as 3B Jake Gatewood sent the ball out of the park for the seventh time this season.

Round Rock regained a one-run lead in the sixth inning when RF Carl Chester drew a walk before making it all the way home on a base hit from LF Delino DeShields.

Each side added a run in the seventh to make it a 7-6 contest. White scored for the Express, hitting his third home run this season to left field on the first pitch he saw. For the Bees, CF Brandon Lund crossed home plate after grounding into a force out, advancing to third on a single from Gatewood and scoring thanks to a hit from 1B Preston Palmeiro.

Round Rock extended its lead to two when DeShields scored in the eighth inning. After hitting a double to center field, DeShields moved to third as Taveras grounded out then scored on a passed ball for the 8-6 final score.

Both scheduled starting pitchers are to be announced for Tuesday's series finale. The E-Train looks to earn its first series sweep of the 2021 campaign, with first pitch at Smith's Ballpark set for 7:35 p.m. CT.

