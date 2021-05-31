Country Music Artist Koe Wetzel to Perform at Constellation Field

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that country music artist Koe Wetzel will be performing at Constellation Field on Saturday, July 3.

Tickets for the outdoor concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 4, and will begin at $35.

Wetzel, a native of Pittsburg, Texas, has rose to become one of the most popular independent artists out of Texas. He recently released his album "Sellout," which was his third full-length album.

Tickets will be available for purchase by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets. Along with the seating bowl at Constellation Field, other seating options will include general admission (field), VIP general admission, Insperity Club and party suites in the Insperity Club.

Every person with a VIP general admission ticket will be entered to wi--n a meet-and-greet with Wetzel. Ten people will be selected to win and winners will be allowed to bring a guest. All VIP ticketholders will have access to a dedicated entrance gate and early entrance as well.

Single-game Skeeters tickets are on sale through the month of June. People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.

