Offense cranks out 15 hits but drops Memorial Day game

West Sacramento, Calif. - On a scorching-hot Memorial Day at Sutter Health Park, the Sacramento River Cats (9-14) put 15 hits up on the board, including six in one inning, but fell to the Las Vegas Aviators (12-11) for the third day in a row.

The River Cats were on the board first with an opposite-field home run off the bat of third baseman Jason Vosler, his third of the season. But the club quickly found themselves staring at deficits - 5-1 in the middle of the second and 8-2 in the middle of the third.

Sacramento nearly tied it in one inning as the offense got hot in the fifth. Shortstop Thairo Estrada led off the frame with his team-leading sixth dinger of the season, and he would go on to reach base again later in the inning on a walk. Six hits and three walks did the damage as it was suddenly a one-run game through five. But that would be all of the offense for the remainder of the contest aside for a few hits scattered here and there.

The River Cats will wrap up their first homestand of the 2021 season with right-hander Shun Yamaguchi on the mound. Opposing him for the Aviators will be fellow righty Paul Blackburn. For the first time this year, the River Cats will be playing in specialty jerseys and caps as Dorados de Sacramento, part of MiLB's Copa de Diversion. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Rehabbing right-hander John Brebbia struck out the side while making his second appearance since joining the club. He has retired all six of the batters he has faced thus far.

Sacramento's six hits and five runs scored in the fifth set season highs in both categories, with the hits marking a new record and the runs tying the five runs scored in the third inning of last Monday's game against the Reno Aces.

Left fielder Joe McCarthy went yard for his fifth of the season and third in the last four games.

