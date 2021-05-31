Express Edge Bees on Memorial Day

Despite a late ninth-inning rally, the Salt Lake Bees fell 8-6 to the Round Rock Express on Memorial Day at Smith's Ballpark.

Salt Lake took an early 3-2 lead with three runs in the bottom of the first inning coming off a Luis Rengifo 2-RBI double and a Michael Stefanic RBI single. The two teams would trade runs in the third and fourth innings before Round Rock would go ahead for good in the sixth. The Bees would get within one run in the bottom of the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but could not complete the comeback.

Rengifo finished 3-for-5 scoring two runs and driving in two more. Stefanic added another three hits to his total in his second career Triple-A game, while Scott Schebler, Jake Gatewood and Preston Palmeiro each had two knocks. Gatewood's fourth inning home run was the 3,800th in Salt Lake franchise history.

The Bees conclude their series with the Express on Tuesday, June 1st with a 6:35 first pitch.

