Nick Heath Homers, Aces Fall 11-4

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces fell to the Tacoma Rainiers today, 11-4. Nick Heath was responsible for half of the runs scored, driving in two including a solo homer.

The scoring got started in the first inning, with Heath leading off and sending the first pitch he saw into the berm behind right field to make it 1-0. The 435' blast was his second of the season and the first leadoff homer for an Ace since Abraham Almonte in June of 2019.

The bomb was the third leadoff homer from Heath in his career, and the first to come on the first pitch.

The Rainiers would answer in the top of the second, scoring five runs to make it a 5-1 Tacoma lead.

Tacoma would tack on another in the third, and two more in the fourth to put Reno behind 8-1 entering the home half of the fourth inning. Two more runs would come across the plate in the top of the sixth to make it 10-1.

After two and a third scoreless innings from Cameron Gann, Drew Ellis doubled down the left-field line to score Andrew Young. Jamie Ritchie followed it up with a single to score Ellis and make it 10-3 after eight innings.

Tacoma would add one more in the top of the ninth to make it 11-3.

In the ninth, the teams would exchange runs with Camden Duzenack tripling to start the inning. Nick Heath's groundout would score him from third and make it a 12-4 final.

The Aces will be back in action again tomorrow, wrapping up the series against Tacoma with a 6:35 p.m. PT start. Josh Green gets the ball for Reno, bringing with him a 3-0 record and a 2.45 ERA in four starts.

Tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com or by texting TIXX to 21003. The game will be heard on KPLY 630 AM locally, or on RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

