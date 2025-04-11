Round One Playoff Dates and Times Revealed

April 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the schedule for the team's Continental Division Semifinal matchup with the Athens Rock Lobsters.

The best-of-three series will begin in Columbus on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:05 pm before shifting to Athens on Friday and Saturday (if necessary) for Games Two and Three.

Athens was locked into a second place finish in the Continental Division after Carolina beat Monroe in a shootout Friday night and the Rock Lobsters lost to the River Dragons in regulation.

Tickets for Wednesday's Game One are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com. Special group packages are also available from the team by calling (706) 507-4625 or emailing tickets@rdragons.com. Groups start with just 10 people and every group gets a visit from Scorch and Torch, plus there are options for signed memorabilia, merchandise and more!

CONTINENTAL DIVISION SEMIFINAL SERIES - BEST-OF-THREE

GAME ONE: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16 ATHENS @ COLUMBUS 7:05 PM

GAME TWO: FRIDAY, APRIL 18 COLUMBUS @ ATHENS 7:05 PM

GAME THREE (IF NECESSARY): SATURDAY, APRIL 19 COLUMBUS @ ATHENS 7:05 PM

