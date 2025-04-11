Black Bears Ice Out Hat Tricks On Hall Of Fame Night

April 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Binghamton, NY.- The Black Bears and Hat Tricks met for the final time this regular season inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. It was a special night for the entire city as legends Jason Spezza, Dieter Kochan, and Johnny Hart were inducted into the Binghamton Hockey Hall of Fame. The team donned specialty BC Icemen jerseys for the night to celebrate the occasion

The first period saw Josh Newberg break the ice as he scored from the slot against his former team. Danbury's lead would not last long as C.J. Stubbs redirected a Tyson Kirkby pass to tie the game at one. Then Jesse Anderson had the flaming stitch as he would strike twice extending the Binghamton lead to 3-1, this is where the score would hold at the end of the first.

In the second period, both teams would once again strike, this time within minutes of each other. Chase Harwell pulled the Hat Trick to within one as he converted on the doorstep. Tyson Kirkby responded restoring Binghamtons two-goal lead with a perfect finish off an Austin Thompson pass.

The third period was all Black Bears as they tacked on two more goals to extend their lead to 6-2. The first came from Gavin Yates as he crashed the zone and deposited a puck for the fifth Binghamton goal. The last of the night came from Don Olivieri who sniped one from near the goal line.

Both Connor McAnanama and Frankie McClendon had good nights as each made tough saves. McAnanama stood tall turning away 21 of 23 Hat Tricks' shots. His counterpart Frankie McClendon stopped 37 of the 43 shots asked of him. The Black Bears win consecutive games and send the fans home happy on Hall of Fame Night. The Black Bears are back in action tomorrow as they meet the Hockey Club Venom for the final game of the season.

