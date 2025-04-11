River Dragons Relegate Rock Lobsters To Second Place

April 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Kyle Moore scored twice including the game winner as the Columbus River Dragons beat the Athens Rock Lobsters 3-1 on Friday night, setting up a 2 vs. 3 first round playoff series between the two teams.

Moore scored the first two goals of the game, the first on the power play as he faked circling the net and instead fed the puck to the near post where it banked in off the skate of Rock Lobsters goaltender William Lavalliere.

His second marker came on a deflection off the stick of Rock Lobsters defenseman Carter Shinkaruk, redirecting the puck over the shoulder of Lavalliere for a 2-0 lead.

After Athens struck back with a power play goal of their own from league leading scorer Kayson Gallant, the River Dragons iced the game with a late empty net goal from Jestin Somero.

Trevor Babin made 22 saves for the victory.

Because of the Rock Lobsters loss combined with the Carolina Thunderbirds shootout win over Monroe, Columbus and Athens will face each other in the Continental Division Semifinal Series that starts with Game One Wednesday, April 16 at 7:05 pm in Columbus. Games Two and Three (if necessary) will be played Friday and Saturday night in Athens at 7:05 pm.

Notes:

Babin also picked up an assist on Moore's first period goal, his first with the River Dragons.

River Dragons forward Alexander Jmaeff skated in his 200th professional game.

Gallant's power play goal moved his league-leading total to 39 on the season, and he leads the league in power play goals with 16 on the season.

Garret Milan's assist on Gallant's goal is his league-leading 99th point of the season.

The regular season wraps up tomorrow night in Columbus on Fan Appreciation Night at 7:05 pm. There's plenty of giveaways and prizes for fans in attendance and one lucky fan is going home with a 4k TV courtesy of the River Dragons! Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

