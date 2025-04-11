Athens Rock Lobsters Lock in #2 Seed - Round One Playoff Schedule Set
April 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
The regular season is coming to a close, and your Athens Rock Lobsters have officially finished 2nd place in the Continental Division, right behind the Carolina Thunderbirds. It's been a historic inaugural season filled with energy, sellout crowds, and unforgettable moments - and now, it's time for the postseason.
With the final seeds set, we're thrilled to announce our Round One matchup in the 2025 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs will be against the Columbus River Dragons in a best-of-three series. The action begins on the road before returning to Athens for what promises to be a thrilling weekend of playoff hockey at Akins Ford Arena.
ROUND ONE PLAYOFF SCHEDULE - BEST OF THREE
Game 1: Wednesday, April 16 at 7:05 PM - @ Columbus River Dragons
Game 2: Friday, April 18 at 7:05 PM - @ Akins Ford Arena
Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, April 19 at 7:05 PM - @ Akins Ford Arena
Fans, now is the time to turn the energy up and bring the noise to Akins Ford Arena. Our team has made history all season long - and with your support, we're ready to make a deep playoff run.
By Britton Briley
