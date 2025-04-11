Hat Tricks Fall in Season Series Finale with Black Bears, 6-2

April 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton, N.Y. - The Hat Tricks allowed three goals in the first and third periods and lost 6-2 to the Binghamton Black Bears on Hall of Fame Night in Binghamton on Friday. The Black Bears won their sixth in a row against Danbury and finished the season series with a 9-2 record.

Danbury's Josh Newberg started the scoring at 4:44 off a centering feed from Jacob Ratcliffe into the slot. The veteran forward notched his second goal of the season and first since Feb. 7 in his 300th professional game.

Binghamton did not trail for long after scoring three goals in the final 6:30 of the opening period. CJ Stubbs tied the game at 13:01, Jesse Anderson gave the Black Bears their first lead at 15:45 and added an insurance tally shorthanded with just 38 seconds remaining in the period.

The Hat Tricks got back within one on a Chase Harwell power play goal at 10:29, his 8th of the season. The second year forward chopped home a free puck in the slot to make it 3-2. But Tyson Kirkby, on his birthday, answered 22 seconds later with a one-timer from the high slot to extend the lead back to two, 4-2.

In the third period, Gavin Yates and Don Olivieri added to the lead at 2:08 and 17:13 respectively, to grow the advantage to 6-2.

The Hat Tricks were outshot 43-23 in a game where forwards Jonny Ruiz and Vadim Frolov and defensemen Charlie Bedard and Kyle Gonzalez did not play.

Danbury converted on one of its six power play opportunities while killing off all six Black Bears' chances.

The Hat Tricks wrap up the regular season on Saturday in Danbury against the Watertown Wolves. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

