Athens Clinch 2nd Place in Division

COLUMBUS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell 3-1 to the Columbus River Dragons on Friday night in the Columbus Civic Center.

Kyle Moore opened the scoring on the power play with a clever more on the short side to flip one past William Lavalliere with six minutes to go in the first.

Moore would double his tally in the second period with a hard centering pass that would deflect off a Rock Lobster stick and in.

Athens got into the game with a Kayson Gallant power-play goal to increase his lead atop both the FPHL goal and power-play goal leaderboards.

Jestin Somero would bury the game with an empty-net goal with less than a minute remaining in regulation.

With the contest between the Carolina Thunderbirds and the Monroe Moccasins being won by Carolina tonight, the Rock Lobsters have cemented their 2nd-place spot in the Continental division.

Due to this result, the Rock Lobsters will face off against the Columbus River Dragons in the first round of the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.

Game One will be played at the Columbus Civic Center Wednesday, April 16 at 7:05 p.m. Game Two will be played Friday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m. in Akins Ford Arena. Game Three, if necessary, will also drop the puck at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 19 in Akins Ford Arena.

The regular season ends tomorrow in the Columbus Civic Center against the River Dragons. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

By Matteen Zibanejadrad

